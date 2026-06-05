Resand expands loan facility to scale foundry sand recycling

Finnish foundry sand reclamation specialist Resand has increased its equipment financing facility with Norion Bank from €14.5 million to €25 million, supporting new customer agreements and international expansion.

Resand, a Finnish company specialising in the reclamation and recycling of foundry sand, has expanded its loan facility with Norion Bank to €25 million. The arrangement, originally agreed at €14.5 million in November 2025, has been increased to fund investments in new sand reclamation machinery tied to recently signed customer contracts.

The additional capital follows new Sand as a Service agreements concluded in February 2026 with Agvs Aluminium Werke GmbH in Germany and Termit, a silica sand producer in Slovenia. According to the company, demand is being driven by foundries seeking to reduce costs, meet sustainability targets, and secure reliable sand supplies.

Mikko Immonen, CEO of Resand, described the expanded facility as a foundation for continued internationalisation. Maarit Nissinen, CFO of Resand, noted that the financing structure scales with business growth and supports predictable investment planning.

Norion Bank, which focuses on mid-sized and growth companies in the €3–30 million range, said the decision reflects its long-term understanding of Resand's business model and investment cycle.