New Process for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems is increasing the need for efficient battery recycling technologies. Researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute are developing a new process designed to recover and upgrade materials from spent lithium-ion batteries for use in the production of new batteries.

Department of Energy Supports Research Project

The project has received funding of $1 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. The research team is developing a one-step molten salt process that converts spent cathode materials into higher-value materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries. The approach aims to reduce the cost, complexity and energy consumption associated with conventional recycling methods while increasing the value of recovered materials.

Converting Battery Waste into Cathode Materials

Following battery discharge, shredding or dismantling, and the separation of cathode and anode components, the process converts mixed nickel-lean cathode materials into nickel-rich single-crystal cathodes such as NMC622. These cathode materials are widely used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage applications.

The process uses nickel oxide, manganese oxide and cobalt oxide to upgrade blended cathode waste into advanced battery materials with improved electrochemical performance. Because the technology can process both pure and mixed cathode waste streams, it eliminates the need for additional sorting and separation steps.

Addressing Material Supply Challenges

The project also addresses a growing challenge within the battery sector. Materials recovered from older batteries often do not match the specifications required for newer battery chemistries. The proposed upcycling process aims to bridge this gap by converting recovered materials into products suitable for modern battery manufacturing.

The approach supports the development of a circular economy for batteries by enabling the reuse of critical materials within the production cycle. In addition, it could help reduce recycling costs and strengthen the supply of battery raw materials.

Building on Previous Recycling Research

The project builds on several years of research into battery recycling and materials recovery. Previous work has focused on direct recycling and upcycling methods for lithium-ion battery materials. The current research seeks to expand the use of secondary raw materials in battery manufacturing and improve the resilience of battery supply chains.

As the number of electric vehicles continues to grow, lithium-ion battery recycling is expected to play an increasingly important role in securing raw material supplies and reducing the environmental impact of battery production. Technologies that recover and upgrade cathode materials may contribute to more efficient resource use and greater circularity within the battery industry.