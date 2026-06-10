Recycling industry meets amid global challenges

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) opened its latest world convention on 1 June in Gothenburg, Sweden, with more than 1,700 registered participants representing over 800 companies from 57 countries.

Speaking during the opening session at the Swedish Exhibition and Congress Centre, BIR President Susie Burrage reported strong attendance despite ongoing travel disruptions and geopolitical tensions affecting several regions. The event marks the first BIR convention held in Sweden in 50 years.

The convention brings together recycling professionals from around the world to discuss developments affecting international recycling markets, policy frameworks and secondary raw material supply chains. Delegates will also hear from industry experts covering a wide range of technical and commercial topics.

Focus on advocacy, education and communication

During her address, Burrage outlined recent developments within the organisation. She highlighted BIR's increased engagement in international policy discussions, aimed at representing the interests of the recycling industry in regulatory and legislative processes.

She also pointed to the launch of the BIR Academy video series in early 2026. The initiative provides practical industry knowledge, supports professional education and promotes operational best practice across the global recycling sector.

Burrage further reported growth in the organisation's communication activities. Recent publications include the fifth edition of The Recyclist magazine, the BIR Annual Report 2025 and the latest edition of World Recycling in Figures produced by the Ferrous Division.

Exhibition showcases recycling technologies

Alongside the convention, 39 companies are presenting products and services at the BIR exhibition. The exhibition also includes a presentation stage where exhibitors can introduce their businesses and solutions to delegates.

For the first time, the exhibition features a dedicated artificial intelligence area highlighting digital applications and technology-based solutions for recycling operations.

Burrage also confirmed that BIR will hold its second convention of 2026 in Málaga, Spain, in October.

Creativity and adaptability in changing markets

The keynote presentation was delivered by Swedish speaker Fredrik Haren, who addressed the role of creativity and resourcefulness during periods of change.

Drawing on more than two decades of international research and interviews with business leaders and innovators, Haren discussed the relationship between creativity, knowledge sharing and problem-solving. He argued that innovation often emerges from combining existing ideas and experiences in new ways.

Haren also emphasised the importance of curiosity, openness to new perspectives and international collaboration. According to his presentation, global industry events create opportunities for participants to exchange ideas, learn from different markets and identify approaches that can be adapted to their own operations.

International exchange remains central

A recurring theme throughout the opening session was the value of international cooperation within the recycling industry. Speakers highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange, innovation and cross-border collaboration as companies adapt to changing economic conditions, evolving regulations and growing demand for circular economy solutions.

The BIR world convention continues throughout the week with division meetings, market reports, policy discussions and networking opportunities for recycling professionals from around the world.