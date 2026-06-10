Stadler opens office in Japan

Stadler has opened a new office in Japan, expanding its presence in a market that is increasingly focused on material recovery and recycling. The move reflects growing demand for sorting technologies as operators seek to recover more recyclable materials from waste streams, particularly plastics and municipal waste.

The German company, which specialises in the design and construction of sorting plants, has established the new office as part of its international growth strategy and its long-term commitment to the Asian market.

Expanding activities in Japan

The opening follows more than a decade of activity in Japan. Stadler completed its first project in the country in 2010 with a PET bottle presorting plant. From 2013 onwards, the company supplied high-speed conveyors and later expanded its activities through cooperation with Japanese partners in the field of ballistic separators and sorting technology testing.

The company has since delivered projects in plastics recycling, packaging sorting and metal recycling. Recent developments include the introduction of X-ray transmission sorting technology for metal recovery applications. Stadler has also built an installed base of more than 30 ballistic separators and around 100 high-speed conveyors across the country.

Circular economy drives market development

Japan has one of the world's most developed waste management systems and has traditionally relied heavily on waste-to-energy infrastructure. Limited landfill capacity and high population density have supported this approach for decades.

At the same time, the country is strengthening its circular economy strategy. Regulatory measures and resource efficiency targets are increasing the focus on recovering valuable materials before final treatment. In particular, efforts to improve plastics recycling are creating demand for more advanced sorting solutions.

As a result, operators are showing growing interest in technologies that enable the separation of recyclable materials from municipal waste and mixed waste streams before incineration. Dry sorting systems and the integration of sorting facilities alongside existing waste-to-energy plants are becoming increasingly relevant.

Establishing a local presence

To support these developments, Stadler has established Stadler Japan K.K. The subsidiary is led by Megumi Sasaki and will focus on sales and after-sales services.

The office will support customers in applications including light packaging sorting, municipal solid waste sorting, plastics recycling and PET presorting. The company also expects further opportunities in metal recycling as demand for advanced recovery technologies increases.

A local presence is intended to strengthen cooperation with customers and partners while providing closer technical and commercial support. It also enables the company to respond more directly to market requirements and project opportunities in Japan.

Growing demand for material recovery

Japan continues to increase its focus on recovering recyclable materials from waste streams. National policy objectives include improving resource efficiency and increasing the utilisation of plastic waste. These developments are expected to encourage investment in upgraded sorting infrastructure and the deployment of advanced separation technologies.

Against this backdrop, Stadler aims to support the expansion of material recovery capacity through its engineering expertise and local operations. The new office represents a further step in the company’s international growth strategy and its efforts to support the development of recycling and circular economy solutions in Japan.