Steel recycling trade shifts in 2025

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has published the 17th edition of World Steel Recycling in Figures. The report covers the period from 2021 to 2025 and contains 60 graphs and tables on steel production, steel recycling and international trade flows.

The publication was presented during the BIR Ferrous Division meeting in Gothenburg. Statistics advisor Rolf Willeke outlined the main developments identified in the latest data.

Global steel production declines

Global crude steel production fell by 1.9% in 2025 to approximately 1.85 billion tonnes. According to data from the World Steel Association, oxygen furnaces accounted for 69.4% of total production, while electric furnaces represented 30.3%. Oxygen-based steel production declined during the year, whereas electric steel production increased slightly.

An important indicator for the decarbonisation of the steel industry is direct reduced iron production. Global output rose by 4.9% to around 153 million tonnes in 2025. India remained the largest producer, increasing production by 7.4% to approximately 58.9 million tonnes.

Recycled steel consumption increases

Total recycled steel consumption in the key countries and regions covered by the report increased by 4.5% to 480 million tonnes in 2025. This growth occurred despite a 2.5% decline in crude steel production.

China remained the largest consumer of recycled steel worldwide. Consumption increased by 8.3% to 227 million tonnes, although the country's crude steel production declined by 4.4%.

India also recorded growth in both recycled steel consumption and crude steel production.

The reported consumption volume represents around 75% of global steelmaking activity. Based on calculations by BIR and the World Steel Association, approximately 630 million tonnes of recycled steel are used annually in global steel production. This reduces carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 950 million tonnes each year while lowering energy demand and reducing the use of primary raw materials.

The share of recycled steel in crude steel production remained particularly high in Turkey at 86.8%. In contrast, the share in China stood at 23.6%, reflecting the country's greater reliance on oxygen furnace production.

Turkey remains leading importer

Turkey remained the world's largest importer of recycled steel in 2025 despite a decline in import volumes to 18.77 million tonnes. The United States supplied 3.61 million tonnes, while the Netherlands supplied 2.76 million tonnes.

India ranked second among global importers, with imports declining by 5% to 8.04 million tonnes. Major suppliers included the United States with 1.32 million tonnes and the United Kingdom with 890,000 tonnes.

Several markets increased imports during the year. Imports into the European Union rose by 28.8% to 4.99 million tonnes, while the United States increased imports by 5.1% to 4.66 million tonnes. Pakistan recorded growth of 39.8%, reaching 3.02 million tonnes.

At the same time, imports declined in Taiwan, where volumes fell by 38.1% to 1.85 million tonnes, and in South Korea, where imports decreased by 17.4% to 1.78 million tonnes.

European Union remains largest exporter

The European Union retained its position as the largest exporter of recycled steel in 2025 despite a 2% decline in exports to 16.68 million tonnes.

Turkey remained the main destination with imports of 10.82 million tonnes from the European Union, followed by Egypt with 1.86 million tonnes. The Netherlands remained the largest individual exporter within the European Union, increasing exports by 4.4% to 3.92 million tonnes.

The United States remained the second-largest exporter globally despite an 18.4% decline in shipments to 11.77 million tonnes. Turkey and Bangladesh were the largest export destinations.

Other exporting countries reported higher volumes during the year. Exports increased from the United Kingdom, Mexico, Singapore and Japan. In contrast, Canada and Hong Kong recorded lower export volumes.

On a net export basis, the European Union and the United States remained the dominant suppliers to the global recycled steel market. Export price developments in both regions followed a similar trend throughout 2025.