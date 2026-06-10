BIR reports membership and revenue growth

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has underlined the growing importance of recycling in global policy, resource management and industrial resilience. During the organisation's General Assembly on 2 June in Gothenburg, Sweden, BIR President Susie Burrage outlined the federation's recent progress in advocacy, communications, education, membership growth and financial performance.

Recycling moves into policy focus

Addressing delegates, Burrage said the global recycling industry is operating in an increasingly complex environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, resource constraints and changing international relationships. Against this backdrop, BIR continues to focus on representing the interests of recyclers and strengthening the industry's voice in international decision-making processes.

She noted that recycling is becoming a more prominent topic in policy discussions. BIR has expanded its advocacy activities and increased engagement with international institutions, including the United Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the European Union. The organisation also participates in discussions related to the Basel Convention, the Partnership for Action on Circular Economy and negotiations on a global plastics treaty.

According to Burrage, these activities aim to ensure that recycling is recognised as an important contributor to environmental protection, climate objectives and international trade.

Environmental benefits study nears completion

BIR has also strengthened its communications activities to increase awareness of the recycling industry's contribution to the circular economy. A major study on the environmental benefits of recycling, developed in cooperation with KPMG, is approaching completion.

The study is intended to provide data and analysis that support the role of recycled materials in reducing environmental impacts and conserving resources. BIR expects the findings to strengthen the industry's ability to communicate its environmental value using evidence-based information.

Membership reaches new high

BIR reported continued growth in membership. Director General Arnaud Brunet confirmed the formal ratification of 120 new member companies and associations that joined the organisation since the previous General Assembly in May 2025.

At the end of 2025, BIR represented 1,088 members from 71 countries and 34 national federations. By the time of the Gothenburg convention, total membership had increased to 1,165 organisations from 73 countries. Asia recorded the strongest growth, led by India.

To support further expansion, BIR has created the new position of Membership Acquisition and Development Officer. Sofia Placitelli has been appointed to the role and will focus on membership recruitment and development, particularly among national federations.

Communications and education initiatives

Communications Committee Chairman Ibrahim Aboura reported on several ongoing initiatives, including the publication of the fifth edition of BIR’s member magazine, The Recyclist , and the expansion of the organisation’s social media activities.

Education remains another strategic priority. Through the BIR Academy, the organisation continues to develop training materials and educational resources for members and industry stakeholders. Recent projects include an introductory video and an educational programme explaining the London Metal Exchange. BIR is currently preparing additional content focused on fire prevention and safety.

Convention programme continues to expand

BIR also highlighted the importance of its international conventions as platforms for networking, market development and industry dialogue.

Convention Committee Chairman Brian Henesey reported that the 2024 convention in Valencia attracted more than 2,000 participants from 66 countries, making it the largest event in the organisation’s history. The subsequent convention in Bangkok drew almost 1,200 delegates and recorded the highest attendance for a BIR October convention.

Looking ahead, BIR confirmed that Rome will host its May 2027 convention, while Japan has been selected as the venue for the October 2027 event.

Strong financial position

Treasurer Dhawal Shah reported positive financial results for 2025. Growth in membership and successful convention activities contributed to revenues exceeding expectations. At the same time, BIR maintained investment in advocacy, communications and organisational resources while controlling operating costs.

The organisation stated that its financial performance and cost management have enabled it to keep membership fees unchanged for 2026. The approved budget for the coming year includes continued investment in advocacy, communications and membership development while maintaining expenditure in line with expected revenues.

Focus on long-term industry development

BIR concluded that its recent progress reflects growing recognition of recycling as a strategic component of resource security, industrial resilience and the circular economy. The organisation intends to continue expanding its advocacy, communications and membership activities while supporting the long-term development of the global recycling industry.