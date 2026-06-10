Mexico advances plastics recyclability

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and the National Association of Plastics Industries in Mexico (ANIPAC) have signed a cooperation agreement to advance plastics recycling in Mexico and support the development of a circular economy.

The partnership focuses on improving recyclability, promoting internationally recognised design-for-recycling criteria and strengthening technical collaboration across the plastics value chain.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organisations in areas including packaging and product design, material recovery, recycling processes and the reintegration of recycled materials into the market. Both partners aim to encourage the adoption of technical standards and best practices that support more efficient recycling systems.

Technical support and industry engagement

APR, a non-profit organisation focused on improving plastics recycling in North America, will provide technical expertise, training programmes and design-for-recycling tools. The organisation will also support efforts to increase packaging recyclability and strengthen markets for post-consumer recycled materials.

ANIPAC, which has represented Mexico’s plastics industry since 1961, will contribute its industry network and sector-wide representation. Its membership includes raw material producers, recyclers, machinery manufacturers, distributors and plastics converters. Through the partnership, ANIPAC will promote the adoption of international standards intended to support competitiveness and improve recyclability across the sector.

Focus on harmonisation and recycling infrastructure

The cooperation reflects a broader effort to align recyclability criteria and recycling practices across North America. Both organisations identify technical standards, recycling infrastructure and knowledge exchange as important factors in increasing material recovery and supporting circular material flows.

As part of the agreement, APR and ANIPAC will facilitate the exchange of technical and regulatory information, develop joint projects and provide specialised training. The organisations will also promote design criteria that support the recycling of plastic packaging and products in Mexico.

Strengthening the circular economy

The agreement comes as waste management and regulatory requirements continue to gain importance across international markets. By encouraging alignment with global recyclability trends and strengthening technical capabilities, the initiative seeks to support the continued development of plastics recycling in Mexico.

Through their collaboration, APR and ANIPAC aim to advance practical measures that support more sustainable production and consumption models. Their activities will focus on eco-design, improved recyclability and market development for recycled plastics in Mexico and the wider region.