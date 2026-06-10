AI and Robotics Support Metal Recycling Operations

Artificial intelligence and robotics are playing an increasingly important role in metal recycling and shredder operations. Industry experts highlighted their potential to improve material control, quality assurance and operational efficiency during the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) Shredder Committee meeting in Gothenburg on 1 June.

Delegates also discussed fire prevention measures as lithium batteries continue to increase fire risks across the recycling sector.

AI Improves Material Identification

Artificial intelligence applications are helping recyclers manage incoming and outgoing material streams more effectively. Advanced systems combine technologies such as cameras, X-ray equipment and scanners to identify materials, detect contaminants and support quality control processes.

These systems can detect unwanted items in feedstock, including lithium-ion batteries, which remain a leading cause of fires at recycling facilities. They also provide operators with detailed information about incoming loads and enable verification of material composition before shipment.

Current applications include the detection of non-metallic contaminants, dirt and unwanted pressurised gas cylinders. Artificial intelligence systems also analyse the composition of ferrous and non-ferrous materials in automotive shredder residue. In some facilities, camera systems mounted above conveyor belts identify specific materials and assist quality control personnel during sorting operations.

Developments in machine learning are reducing the amount of site-specific training data required to deploy such systems. New approaches allow artificial intelligence models to recognise material streams with less customised training while incorporating grading specifications and weight-related information to support operational decision-making.

Robotics Addresses Labour Challenges

Robotics technology is also helping recyclers respond to labour shortages and increasing demands for material purity. Automated sorting systems combine sensors, software and robotic arms to identify and remove unwanted materials from recycling streams.

Applications include cleaning ferrous metal streams by removing copper, wire and other contaminants. Scanning equipment analyses material on conveyor belts and transmits data to software systems, which then direct robotic arms to pick targeted items.

For efficient operation, materials must be presented in a single layer on conveyor belts. Vibrating feeder systems distribute material evenly before it reaches sorting stations. Modern robotic systems can process thousands of picks per hour and can be trained to recognise a wide range of materials. Recent developments include dedicated sensors for individual robotic arms, enabling continuous assessment of material flows.

In addition to replacing physically demanding manual sorting tasks, robotic systems generate operational data that supports reporting, process monitoring and recycling verification.

Fire Preparedness Remains Essential

Delegates also focused on the growing fire risks associated with lithium batteries in recycling streams. Industry representatives stressed that recycling facilities must prepare for fire incidents and implement preventive measures throughout their operations.

Recommended measures include working closely with suppliers to prevent prohibited materials from entering facilities, inspecting incoming loads, segregating materials and reducing stockpile sizes. Operators should establish fire breaks where large volumes of material are stored and conduct regular emergency response drills.

Facilities were also encouraged to train with local fire departments, including both weekday and weekend response teams. Adequate water supplies, sufficient water pressure and rapid deployment systems are considered essential elements of fire preparedness. Some facilities use water containers that can be moved quickly by cranes, while elevated hose systems allow operators to attack fires from above.

Industry representatives noted that fires at individual facilities can affect the public perception of the wider recycling sector and may contribute to increased regulatory scrutiny.

Global Shredder Numbers Increase

During the meeting, the latest BIR World Shredder List was presented. The survey records shredders with capacities of 1,000 horsepower or more and provides a country-by-country overview of installations worldwide.

According to the latest figures, North America accounts for 326 installations, while the European Union and the European Free Trade Association account for 267. The rest of the world represents 646 installations. The global total has increased to 1,239 units, compared with 1,229 recorded a year earlier.