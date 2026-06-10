Recycling sector warns against export restrictions

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) Non-Ferrous Metals Division has presented its second Non-Ferrous Legend award to Murat Bayram in recognition of his contribution to the global recycling industry.

Bayram serves as Director of Non-Ferrous Metals at European Metal Recycling and is President of the German metal recycling association Verband Deutscher Metallhändler und Recycler. He has also held several positions within BIR and plays a central role in the development of the BIR Academy, which provides educational resources for recycling professionals worldwide.

The award was presented by Non-Ferrous Metals Division President Paul Coyte during the division meeting held in Gothenburg, Sweden, on 2 June.

Debate focuses on aluminium scrap exports

Following the award presentation, delegates turned their attention to the issue of aluminium availability in Europe and the growing debate over aluminium scrap exports. Emmanuel Katrakis, Director of Public and Regulatory Affairs at Galloo, moderated the session.

Paul Voss, Director General of European Aluminium, opened the discussion by highlighting increasing exports of aluminium scrap from Europe. According to industry data, exports have risen significantly since 2015, prompting concerns among European aluminium producers about access to secondary raw materials.

Voss noted that many countries outside Europe have introduced measures to retain scrap materials within their domestic markets. By contrast, parts of the European aluminium industry believe the European Union has adopted a less interventionist approach.

He referred to the European Commission’s position announced in November 2025 and expressed support for targeted measures designed to address market imbalances. However, he emphasised that the industry is not seeking a complete export ban. Instead, he called for proportionate measures and a review mechanism to assess their effectiveness and impact over time.

Market realities challenge restriction proposals

Jessica Fung, Head of Consulting at Project Blue, presented an analysis of aluminium flows and recycling markets. She argued that a significant share of exported material consists of aluminium grades for which Europe currently lacks sufficient processing capacity.

She pointed to end-of-life aluminium alloys from older vehicle fleets as one example. These materials often no longer match the specifications required by European manufacturers but remain in demand in other regions.

Fung warned that restrictions on secondary material exports could increase storage costs for recyclers, reduce domestic scrap prices and weaken market efficiency. She also suggested that export limitations could result in a greater volume of material remaining outside established recycling channels.

Recyclers oppose export controls

Thierry Cochet, President of the Non-Ferrous Metals Division of the French recycling federation FEDEREC and Commercial Director at Derichebourg Environnement, argued that export restrictions would be based on an inaccurate assessment of market conditions.

According to Cochet, Europe recycled between 6 million and 6.2 million tonnes of aluminium in 2025, with approximately 20% exported. Much of this exported volume consisted of mixed aluminium fractions generated through vehicle shredding operations.

He stated that recyclers generally prefer local sales where possible, but current European demand is insufficient to absorb all end-of-life aluminium generated within the region. As a result, export markets remain an important outlet for specific material streams.

Cochet warned that restrictions could create storage challenges, discourage investment and leave more recyclable material uncollected or unprocessed. He called on the European Commission to work with the recycling industry on measures that strengthen Europe’s industrial base while maintaining functioning secondary raw material markets.

Industry calls for continued dialogue

Several participants stressed the economic importance of export markets for recyclers. Speakers noted that policy interventions affecting international trade could reduce revenues and increase uncertainty for companies investing in collection, processing and recycling infrastructure.

During the discussion, Olivier François, President of Recycling Europe, suggested that the ongoing review of the European Union Emissions Trading System could offer opportunities to support recycling activities and increase the use of recycled aluminium within Europe.

The session concluded with broad agreement on the need for continued dialogue between recyclers, manufacturers and policymakers. Participants acknowledged differing views on aluminium scrap exports but emphasised the importance of maintaining communication across the value chain as discussions on future regulation continue.