Focus on critical raw materials recycling

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has renamed its Electrics, Electronics and EV Batteries Committee. The body will now operate under the simpler title of Electronics Committee. The announcement came during the committee's plenary session in Gothenburg on 2 June.

Committee Chair Josephita Harry said the new title aims to provide a shorter and more accessible description of a sector that continues to manage increasingly complex material streams. The meeting also examined how language influences perceptions of the recycling industry and the value assigned to recycled materials.

Critical raw materials recycling remains a challenge

The session opened with presentations on critical raw materials recycling and future demand for minerals linked to electric vehicle production.

Dr Spyros Karamoutsos, General Manager of Greek electronics recycler Ecoreset, outlined key challenges in recovering critical raw materials from end-of-life electronic equipment. He highlighted the highly heterogeneous nature of electronic waste streams and the limited information available to recyclers regarding the location of valuable materials within products.

According to Karamoutsos, European policy frameworks such as the Critical Raw Materials Action Plan and the Circular Economy Action Plan recognise the importance of recovering materials from used electronics. However, further measures are needed to increase recovery rates and improve material quality. These include harmonised classification systems across the European Union, collection methodologies adapted to different product categories and uniform operating conditions for recyclers.

He also identified a need for clearer product identification and labelling. Information on material composition, the location of critical raw materials and dismantling procedures would support more efficient recycling processes. As electronic products become increasingly complex, manufacturers and recyclers need to cooperate earlier in the product lifecycle to improve resource recovery.

Karamoutsos stressed that effective critical raw materials recycling depends on collaboration across the entire value chain, including manufacturers, recyclers, collection systems and public authorities.

Hard disk drive magnet project advances

Karamoutsos also provided an update on the Neo-Cycle project, which focuses on recovering neodymium and boron from spent hard disk drive magnets.

The process begins with manual magnet removal, followed by demagnetisation and grinding. The material then undergoes solid-state chlorination and selective leaching. This enables the recovery of neodymium in oxalate form, iron as iron hydroxide and boron as esters. These recovered materials can be used in pharmaceutical, fertiliser and polymer production applications.

The project is currently moving towards pilot-scale operation. Final results are expected by mid-2028.

Electric vehicle growth drives mineral demand

Alexandre Gouy, analyst at the International Energy Agency, examined the impact of growing electric vehicle sales on global mineral demand.

He stated that electric vehicles are expected to account for around 20 per cent of global car sales this year, with the share projected to exceed 50 per cent by 2035. Battery electric vehicles require significantly higher volumes of critical minerals than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. Electric vehicles and battery production already account for around half of global lithium demand.

Gouy expects end-of-life batteries to surpass manufacturing scrap as the main feedstock source for battery recycling by the mid-2030s. At present, most global battery recycling capacity remains concentrated in China, which also dominates battery manufacturing.

However, he expects additional recycling infrastructure to emerge in Europe and North America over the coming years. Alongside processing capacity, he highlighted the importance of expanding battery collection systems.

According to Gouy, high collection rates will significantly increase the contribution of secondary raw materials to future supply. If battery collection rates reach 90 per cent, recycled lithium, nickel and cobalt could satisfy between 25 and 30 per cent of demand. Lower collection rates would substantially reduce this contribution.

Alternative recycling business models gain attention

Gouy also addressed the economic challenges associated with recycling certain battery chemistries, including lithium iron phosphate batteries. In some cases, recycling costs exceed the value of recovered materials, limiting profitability under conventional business models.

Alternative approaches could include service-based recycling models in which customers retain ownership of recovered minerals while paying recyclers for processing services. Such models shift the economic focus from commodity prices to the costs associated with safe and environmentally responsible battery management.

Industry discusses communication and terminology

The latter part of the session focused on how terminology influences perceptions of recycling among policymakers, investors and the wider public.

Participants examined how terms commonly used within the sector can affect the perceived value of recovered materials. The discussion acknowledged that expressions such as "e-waste" remain embedded in legislation and regulatory frameworks. However, speakers explored opportunities to communicate more clearly the resource value contained within end-of-life products.

John Sacco, advisor to Sierra International Machinery and host of the online documentary series Repurposed, discussed the role of language in shaping understanding of the recycling sector. He highlighted the growing use of terms such as "recycled materials" to describe industry outputs and noted broader efforts to strengthen public awareness of recycling activities.

Participants also discussed the importance of industry outreach through education initiatives and facility visits. Committee members encouraged companies to communicate more actively about the environmental and economic benefits of recycling.

The session concluded with broad agreement that recycled materials play an important role in supporting circular economy objectives and the wider energy transition. Effective communication, alongside continued investment in collection and recycling infrastructure, remains an important factor in advancing resource recovery and strengthening the role of secondary raw materials in future supply chains.