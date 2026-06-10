GreenDot and osapiens launch EPR platform

GreenDot and osapiens have entered into a strategic partnership to develop and market a digital software solution for extended producer responsibility (EPR) compliance in Europe.

The cooperation combines GreenDot's experience in packaging licensing, producer responsibility schemes and EPR compliance with the osapiens HUB platform. It uses artificial intelligence to support sustainability and compliance processes.

The partners aim to provide companies with a centralised system for managing packaging compliance requirements under the European Union Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The software will be jointly marketed under a revenue-sharing agreement.

Increasing regulatory complexity

The introduction of new reporting and compliance obligations under the PPWR has increased the administrative burden for manufacturers, brand owners and other obligated companies operating across multiple European markets. National reporting requirements, registration systems and fee structures differ between countries, creating additional complexity for businesses.

The new platform is designed to simplify these processes by digitalising data collection, validation and reporting. Artificial intelligence supports the management of packaging data and facilitates collaboration with suppliers. The system also connects directly to national registration systems and EPR schemes through existing interfaces.

Automated reporting and fee calculations

According to the companies, the platform automates the calculation of EPR obligations in individual European countries and supports the identification of applicable tariff structures. The software is intended to reduce manual administrative work while improving the consistency and quality of compliance data.

The solution covers reporting requirements across European markets and supports companies in meeting regulatory obligations under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.

Expansion of digital compliance services

For GreenDot, the partnership expands its existing service portfolio in the European recycling and circular economy sector through a digital compliance offering. The collaboration also reflects growing demand for software-based solutions that help companies manage increasingly complex environmental reporting and producer responsibility requirements.

As European packaging legislation continues to evolve, digital tools are expected to play a growing role in supporting compliance management, data transparency and reporting efficiency.