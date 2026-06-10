CECE strengthens cooperation with DLL

The Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE) and DLL have formalised their long-standing cooperation through a strategic partnership. The agreement marks a further step in strengthening collaboration between the European construction and mining equipment industries and key stakeholders across the sector.

CECE stated that the partnership reflects its intention to work on a long-term basis with organisations that play an important role in the construction and mining machinery value chain.

Focus on financing solutions

DLL is a global provider of financial solutions with a strong presence in the construction equipment sector. The company has more than 50 years of experience in equipment financing and works with manufacturers, dealers and distributors worldwide. Its services focus on asset-based financing solutions designed to support investment, business development and innovation.

The partnership brings together CECE’s industry representation and DLL’s expertise in equipment finance. Both organisations aim to support the continued development of the European construction and mining machinery sectors.

Supporting industry development

DLL combines an international network with local market expertise and maintains long-term relationships throughout the equipment value chain. Through the strategic partnership, CECE and DLL intend to exchange industry perspectives and contribute to discussions on the future development of construction and mining equipment markets in Europe.

The agreement further strengthens cooperation between the two organisations and creates a framework for continued dialogue on industry challenges, financing requirements and market developments.