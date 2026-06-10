Ecomondo 2026 expands international focus

Ecomondo 2026 will take place from 3 to 6 November at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy. The 29th edition of the event will focus on the circular economy, resource management, environmental technologies and industrial sustainability.

Organisers aim to further strengthen the event's international profile and expand participation from industry, institutions, research organisations and policymakers.

As European legislation continues to shape the ecological transition, Ecomondo serves as a meeting point for stakeholders involved in environmental and industrial transformation. The event provides a platform for companies to develop business relationships, explore new markets and discuss regulatory developments. It also supports innovation by bringing together start-ups, scale-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises active in the circular economy.

International expansion and cooperation

For the 2026 edition, Ecomondo plans to increase its international reach through cooperation with Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency. The objective is to attract a growing number of international buyers, trade delegations and industry associations.

A series of roadshow events in Spain, Morocco, Germany, Hungary and Canada will support international networking and market development. The initiative complements Ecomondo's existing international activities, including Ecomondo Mexico for the Latin American market and the Ecomondo Forum in Shanghai, which takes place on 11 and 12 June. The Green Med Expo & Symposium in Naples also forms part of the wider network.

Conference programme addresses policy and market developments

The conference programme will include a larger number of international sessions conducted in English. It is being developed by Ecomondo's Technical and Scientific Committee in cooperation with European and international institutions.

Topics will include several major European policy initiatives affecting the circular economy and environmental industries. Discussions are expected to cover the Circular Economy Act, the Bioeconomy Strategy, the Biotech Act II, the Pact for the Mediterranean, the RESourceEU Action Plan, the Critical Raw Materials Act and developments relating to extended producer responsibility.

Additional themes will focus on circular cities, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, bioeconomy and bioenergy. Organisers will also place emphasis on international cooperation and partnerships across the Mediterranean region and Africa.

During the first two days of the exhibition, the States General of the Green Economy will return. The event is organised by the Foundation for Sustainable Development in cooperation with the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and promoted by the National Green Economy Council. One of the plenary sessions will be held entirely in English.

New exhibition area for textiles

A new textiles exhibition sector represents one of the main additions to Ecomondo 2026. The dedicated hall will focus on the entire textile value chain and address sustainability requirements emerging from new European regulations.

The Waste as a Resource exhibition area will also expand. In addition, the Water Cycle & Blue Economy sector will be reorganised into the Blue Economy and Trenchless Districts. The focus will include wastewater recovery and reuse, trenchless technologies and solutions for pumps, valves and control systems used in smart water networks and sustainable water management.

Established sectors remain part of the programme

Several established exhibition sectors will return in 2026. These include sites and soil restoration, earth observation and environmental monitoring, bioenergy and agriculture, and the circular and regenerative bioeconomy.

The Circular & Healthy City area, the Paper District and the Innovation District will also remain part of the event. The Innovation District will continue to provide a platform for start-ups, technology development and sustainable business solutions.

The growing number of specialised industry communities participating in the event reflects the increasing integration of environmental technologies, resource management and circular economy solutions across multiple sectors.