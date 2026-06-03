Organizer: ISWA
ISWA Austria Study Tour 2026
15.06-19.06.2026, Austria
15.06-19.06.2026, Austria
Organizer: ISWA
10.03.-12.03.2027, Hamburg
21.01.-23.01.2027, Valencia (Spain)
30.11.-03.12.2026, Shanghai (China)
18.11.-20.11.2026, Leoben (Austria)
Technical issues with DIWASS are causing operational disruptions because market participants are unable to submit notification requests for exports to Turkey and other third countries. The European Waste Management Association (FEAD) has now issued a statement referencing feedback from the European Commission.
The foundational technical standards for the digital product passport (DPP) are in place. At the international conference DPP4EU 2026 (June 1-3, Brussels), experts are presenting the newly published European standards to a broad industry audience and discussing concrete steps toward implementation.
The Hubs4Circularity (H4C) Community of Practice has concluded its two Horizon Europe projects - H4C Europe and H4C ECoP - with a final conference held on May 27, 2026, in Brussels. Around 150 representatives from industry, policy, research, and regional administration attended the event to review results and discuss the future of the initiative.