Organizer: Bundesverband der Altholzaufbereiter- und verwerter e. V.
European Waste Wood Working Group (EWWG) 2026
23.06.-24.06.2026, Straßburg
23.06.-24.06.2026, Straßburg
10.03.-12.03.2027, Hamburg
21.01.-23.01.2027, Valencia (Spain)
30.11.-03.12.2026, Shanghai (China)
18.11.-20.11.2026, Leoben (Austria)
15.06-19.06.2026, Austria
Technical issues with DIWASS are causing operational disruptions because market participants are unable to submit notification requests for exports to Turkey and other third countries. The European Waste Management Association (FEAD) has now issued a statement referencing feedback from the European Commission.
The foundational technical standards for the digital product passport (DPP) are in place. At the international conference DPP4EU 2026 (June 1-3, Brussels), experts are presenting the newly published European standards to a broad industry audience and discussing concrete steps toward implementation.