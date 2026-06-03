11th International Conference on Engineering for Waste and Biomass Valorisation

Organizer: WasteEng Conference Series, IMT Mines Albi, Universidade da Coruna
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Technical issues with DIWASS are causing operational disruptions because market participants are unable to submit notification requests for exports to Turkey and other third countries. The European Waste Management Association (FEAD) has now issued a statement referencing feedback from the European Commission.