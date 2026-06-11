TriPlast installs AI X-ray sorting

TriPlast GmbH is expanding the safety infrastructure at its lightweight packaging sorting facility in Enns, Upper Austria. The company has selected AI-powered X-ray sorting technology from WeSort.AI to identify and remove hazardous contaminants at an early stage of the sorting process.

The agreement was announced during the IFAT trade fair in Munich. TriPlast is a joint venture between Altstoff Recycling Austria AG, Bernegger GmbH and Der Grüne Punkt GmbH. The company operates one of the most advanced facilities for sorting lightweight packaging in Europe.

Early detection of batteries and contaminants

The new X.Sort system from WeSort.AI is scheduled to enter continuous operation in September 2026. The technology will be installed directly behind the input module, allowing material streams to undergo inspection immediately after incoming waste containers are opened.

Using X-ray transmission technology and artificial intelligence, the system detects lithium-ion batteries, electronic waste and other unwanted materials concealed within mixed waste streams. Compressed air then removes these contaminants before they enter the downstream sorting process.

According to operational experience from comparable installations, the technology removes an average of around 12.5 kilograms of hazardous contaminants per hour. For the Enns facility, WeSort.AI will also deploy an artificial intelligence model designed to identify high-density materials that could damage equipment.

Focus on fire prevention and operational reliability

Lithium-ion batteries that enter waste streams through incorrect disposal remain a significant source of fires in recycling facilities. TriPlast is therefore introducing the additional screening stage to reduce fire risks and strengthen plant protection measures.

The sorting facility was built by Sutco and represents an investment of approximately €65 million. The new technology aims to protect both personnel and infrastructure while supporting uninterrupted operations.

Supporting secondary raw material supply

The Enns facility processes around 100,000 tonnes of lightweight packaging from Austria and Germany each year. The material is sorted into 24 fractions for further recycling.

As a key supplier of secondary raw materials, the facility plays an important role within the recycling value chain. Unplanned shutdowns can affect downstream recycling operations and material availability. By integrating AI-powered X-ray sorting, TriPlast aims to improve operational reliability while maintaining sorting quality and plant safety.

Installation and final integration of the system into ongoing operations are planned for September 2026.