BDSV and VDM become Circular metal association

The German steel and metal recycling sector is moving towards a new organisational structure. On 11 June 2026, the BDSV and the VDM signed a merger agreement that creates the legal basis for the Circular Metal Association (CMA). The new organisation will represent companies across the steel and metal recycling value chain in Germany and at European and international level.

Legal Foundation Established

The signing of the merger agreement marks the formal completion of the association-law process required for the merger. The transaction will become legally effective once it has been entered into the associations register. Registration is expected in the coming weeks.

Until then, both organisations will continue to operate under their existing structures. Following registration, the two associations will cease to exist as separate legal entities. Their rights, obligations and memberships will transfer to the Circular Metal Association.

Representation Across the Value Chain

The Circular Metal Association will bring together businesses involved in the collection, processing and trading of recyclable metals, as well as suppliers to the metal-processing industry. Its scope also includes the trade of primary metals, ferroalloys and speciality metals.

By combining the activities of the two associations, the CMA will represent a broad section of Germany's secondary raw materials and metal recycling sector. The organisation aims to coordinate industry interests and provide representation in political, regulatory and market-related matters.

European and International Presence

The merger also strengthens the sector's representation at European level. The CMA intends to engage with institutions including the European Parliament and the European Commission, while maintaining involvement in international industry organisations such as Recycling Europe and the Bureau of International Recycling.

Integration Process Begins

Following registration, the Circular Metal Association will begin operations as a legally constituted organisation. The integration of operational structures, member services and communication activities from the two predecessor associations will take place through a coordinated transition process.