Recycling sector backs vehicle circularity framework

The European Parliament has approved the end-of-life vehicles regulation during its plenary session in Strasbourg. Nearly 80 per cent of participating Members of the European Parliament supported the legislation.

The regulation establishes a revised framework for the treatment of end-of-life vehicles and aims to increase circularity in the European automotive sector. It also recognises the role of the recycling industry in supplying secondary raw materials.

Recycled plastic targets to support market demand

A central element of the regulation concerns the use of recycled plastics in vehicle manufacturing. The final text limits recycled content requirements to plastics derived from post-consumer waste. The measure aims to support the collection, sorting and recycling of plastic waste while creating greater planning certainty for recycling companies and manufacturers.

The recycled content targets will apply after a six-year transition period. This timeframe is intended to allow the automotive industry, waste management companies and recyclers to adapt their operations and develop the necessary infrastructure. The regulation places responsibility on all participants in the value chain to contribute to its circular economy objectives.

In addition, the regulation introduces a mirror clause for plastics. This provision requires imported materials to meet equivalent standards through verification and audit procedures. The measure seeks to ensure consistent environmental requirements, support fair competition and strengthen confidence in European recycling markets.

Expanded producer responsibility framework

The regulation also strengthens the framework for extended producer responsibility. Waste management operators will receive observer status within the governing bodies of producer responsibility organisations. The measure aims to increase transparency, facilitate dialogue between stakeholders and support the selection of operators based on objective and non-discriminatory criteria.

Authorised treatment facilities remain central

The regulation confirms the role of authorised treatment facilities within the end-of-life vehicle management chain. These facilities issue certificates of destruction and are responsible for ensuring vehicle traceability, depollution and compliance with environmental requirements during the recycling process.