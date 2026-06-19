Battery recycling in Europe requires stronger policy support

Europe has developed many of the technologies needed to improve battery recycling. However, experts from the European Union-funded projects FREE4LIB and RESPECT say stronger political coordination and broader industrial deployment are necessary to expand these solutions and secure access to critical raw materials.

The call was made during the joint final conference of the two projects. The event took place as the European Union seeks to reduce its dependence on imported raw materials and implement new sustainability requirements under the European Union Battery Regulation.

Growing demand for critical raw materials

The transition towards climate neutrality and sustainable mobility continues to increase demand for batteries across Europe. The growing use of electric vehicles and energy storage systems has intensified the need for effective management of end-of-life batteries.

Recycling and recovering critical raw materials play an important role in reducing import dependency, improving resource security and supporting the objectives of both the European Green Deal and the European Union Battery Regulation.

Against this background, the FREE4LIB and RESPECT projects have developed technologies and approaches designed to support a more circular battery value chain. Their work has focused on improving recycling processes, increasing material recovery rates and strengthening the European market for secondary raw materials.

Focus on industrial deployment

More than 100 participants registered for the final conference. Attendees represented research organisations, industry, public authorities and other European Union-funded initiatives active in the battery sector.

The conference presented the main results of both projects and examined future developments in battery recycling in Europe. Discussions focused on technological innovation, circular economy strategies and regulatory developments affecting the battery industry.

Participants also reviewed recent developments related to battery recycling, circularity, critical raw materials and the competitiveness of the European battery value chain. The discussions identified progress in technology development while highlighting the challenges associated with large-scale industrial deployment.

Policy recommendations presented

Representatives from the European Commission's Directorate-General for Research and Innovation and Directorate-General for Environment participated in the conference. Members of the European Parliament also contributed to the discussions.

During the event, FREE4LIB presented a set of policy recommendations based on the project's research activities. The recommendations outline measures to improve the design, collection, recovery and recycling of lithium batteries. They also address the increased use of secondary raw materials and propose a more coordinated European approach to battery circularity and resource management.

According to the project findings, technological progress alone will not be sufficient to meet Europe's resource security objectives. The transition towards a more resilient battery value chain will require stronger policy support, investment and cooperation across the sector.