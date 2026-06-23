The underestimated reserve of the energy transition

Stabilising an increasingly renewable electricity system is a key challenge of the energy transition. Flexible biogas and biomethane plants are coming more into focus, as they already provide considerable controllable power and build on existing infrastructure. According to the position paper "Biogas and Capacity Markets - On the Role of Biomass as a Flexibility Option in the Electricity Sector" by DBFZ and UFZ, biomass plants could make a much greater contribution to security of supply in the future than previously assumed.