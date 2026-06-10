Industrial recycling route for diaper waste

Disposable baby diapers remain one of the largest unrecovered waste streams in Europe. Although they contain valuable polyolefin-based plastics, most used diapers still end up in incineration or landfill after a single use.

A collaboration between Woosh, Borouge International and BlueAlp now demonstrates that plastics recovered from used diapers can return to the value chain through chemical recycling.

The project shows that recovered diaper plastics can be converted into certified feedstock for the production of new polymers. The partners have completed the process at industrial scale in Europe, providing a potential route towards greater circularity for absorbent hygiene products.

Large volume of unrecovered waste

Disposable diapers generate significant volumes of waste across Europe. Research by Cabrera and Garcia estimated that 6.73 million tonnes of disposable baby diapers were generated in the European Union in 2017. Despite this volume, material recovery has remained limited due to the complex composition of used diapers and the challenges associated with collecting and processing them.

To address this issue, Woosh, Borouge International and BlueAlp developed a value-chain approach that combines collection, material recovery and chemical recycling.

Closed-loop collection and recovery

The process builds on Woosh’s collection and recycling model. The company supplies recyclable diapers to childcare facilities and households and collects them after use through a dedicated take-back system. This creates a separate and traceable waste stream suitable for recycling.

The collected diapers undergo a proprietary mechanical separation process that recovers plastic fractions. The partners worked together to define the quality specifications required for further treatment through chemical recycling. Woosh subsequently optimised its recovery process to ensure that the recovered plastics met these requirements.

Industrial-scale chemical recycling

BlueAlp carried out the first industrial-scale recycling runs at its facility in Oostende, Belgium. The recovered plastic fractions were processed through pyrolysis, a chemical recycling technology that converts plastic waste into liquid hydrocarbons.

The resulting pyrolysis oil is certified according to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus scheme and meets the quality requirements for use as feedstock in new polymer production. This includes polymers that can be used in demanding applications such as hygiene products.

The achievement demonstrates that chemical recycling of diaper plastics can create a circular pathway for materials that are difficult to recycle through conventional mechanical processes.

Expansion plans increase recycling volumes

Woosh continues to expand its operations in Belgium. More than 30,000 children currently use the company's diaper collection system each day. Since the launch of its diaper recycling facility in 2025, the company has processed thousands of tonnes of used diapers annually.

The company plans to extend its activities into France and the Netherlands, which is expected to increase the volume of recovered plastics available for recycling and support further development of circular solutions for absorbent hygiene products.

Implications for the hygiene sector

The project demonstrates how collaboration across the value chain can help address complex waste streams. Absorbent hygiene products remain a significant source of residual waste throughout Europe, with most materials currently directed to energy recovery or disposal.

By combining dedicated collection, material recovery and chemical recycling, the partners have shown that plastics from used diapers can re-enter the production cycle. The project provides an industrial-scale example of how chemical recycling of diaper plastics could contribute to resource efficiency and circular economy objectives within the hygiene sector.