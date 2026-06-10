Motor upgrade improves shredder reliability

Menzel Elektromotoren designs and manufactures electric motors for high-performance shredding applications in industries including timber processing and recycling.

The company supplies both squirrel-cage motors and slip ring motors for applications that generate strong vibrations, impact loads and fluctuating operating conditions. In addition, it provides load testing and maintenance services.

Replacement after overload damage

A recent project involved the replacement of a damaged slip ring motor in a scrap metal recycling operation. The shredder processes mixed scrap metal, including complete vehicle bodies. During operation, severe vibrations transferred from the shredder to the drive system affected the contact between the carbon brushes and slip rings. This led to sparking, brush damage and significant wear of the slip rings.

The company supplied a replacement motor from its stock inventory and adapted it for the application within a short timeframe. The selected slip ring motor provides high starting torque from standstill, making it suitable for shredding processes that require high torque under load. In cases where material blocks the shredder, the motor can restart the machine without the need to remove the material first.

Adaptations for harsh operating conditions

To improve reliability, engineers fitted abrasion-resistant carbon brushes and installed springs with increased contact pressure. Additional brushes increased the available contact area for current transfer and helped maintain electrical contact during vibration events.

The company also implemented several measures to reduce the effects of vibration and shock loads. A spherical roller bearing on the drive side absorbs impacts and compensates for minor shaft misalignment. This bearing arrangement supports long service life when combined with regular maintenance.

Monitoring and maintenance strategy

The project included collaboration between the motor manufacturer, the machine builder and the recycling facility operator. Together, they developed revised operating procedures and maintenance recommendations.

One measure involves cutting vehicle bodies into smaller sections before shredding. This applies particularly to electric vehicles, whose reinforced battery structures place additional demands on shredding equipment.

The company also carried out a vibration analysis of the installation and equipped the motor with temperature and vibration sensors for continuous condition monitoring. The resulting maintenance programme supports early fault detection and helps prevent unplanned shutdowns.

According to the company, the combination of operational changes, condition monitoring and motor adaptations has improved plant availability and operational reliability.