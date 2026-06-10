Digital assistant supports shredder operators

Tana has introduced Tana Wingman, a digital operator assistance system for its shredders. The solution provides operators with real-time machine data and a live camera view of the hopper directly on a tablet interface.

The system aims to improve visibility during the shredding process and support safer and more efficient machine operation.

Real-time monitoring at the point of operation

Tana developed Tana Wingman for the Tana Hammerhead and Tana Shark shredder ranges. The system combines live visual monitoring with operational machine data in a tablet-based interface used from the loading machine. Operators can monitor the shredding process without leaving their work area, allowing them to react more quickly to changing operating conditions and material flow.

The system operates locally on site and does not require cloud services or an internet connection. Data remains within the local operating environment.

Designed for existing and new machines

Tana Wingman is available for all D-series Tana Hammerhead and Tana Shark shredders. Operators can install the system as a retrofit on existing machines or order it factory-fitted on new equipment.

The solution connects the shredder and tablet through a local Wi-Fi network. It does not require dedicated hardware and runs on commercially available Android tablets through the Tana Wingman application, which is available via the Google Play Store.

Focus on safety and operational efficiency

The system provides a direct view into the hopper and enables operators to identify blockages or irregular material flow more quickly. Continuous access to machine data helps operators make informed decisions during loading and feeding operations.

By reducing the need to leave the machine cabin, Tana Wingman can help maintain production flow and minimise interruptions. The system also supports safer feeding practices and may reduce the risk of damage to loading equipment.

In addition, operators can view production performance data, including output capacity, directly within the application. This provides greater transparency into machine performance and processing efficiency during daily operations.

Part of Tana’s digital solutions portfolio

Tana positions Tana Wingman as part of its expanding portfolio of digital solutions for waste management and recycling operations. The system brings machine-level operational data and visual monitoring tools together in a single interface intended for everyday use in shredding applications.