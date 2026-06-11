CIRCUIT project advances PCB recycling

A Danish development project aims to improve the recovery of printed circuit boards and electronic components from end-of-life electronics. The initiative seeks to retain valuable materials and components within the economy instead of losing them during conventional high-temperature treatment processes.

Electronic waste remains one of the fastest-growing waste streams worldwide. Global volumes increased by 82 per cent between 2010 and 2022. At the same time, Europe relies heavily on imports of critical raw materials and electronic components that are essential for industrial production and the energy transition.

Against this backdrop, a Danish industrial consortium has launched the CIRCUIT project. The project focuses on recovering printed circuit boards, reusing electronic components and retaining critical raw materials within European value chains. The partners aim to support resource efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and strengthen supply security.

Three approaches to circular electronics

The CIRCUIT project combines three areas of work: component reuse, circular product design and raw material recovery.

A major challenge in printed circuit board recycling is the widespread use of epoxy-based materials. These materials make disassembly difficult and often result in the destruction of valuable components during recycling. The project will therefore develop methods for controlled disassembly and quality assurance to enable the reuse of functional electronic components.

The consortium also plans to develop design principles that can reduce the environmental impact of future printed circuit board production. The objective is to lower the carbon footprint of electronic products while maintaining technical performance and reliability.

In addition, the project brings together companies from across the printed circuit board value chain. This collaboration is intended to support the integration of circular solutions into product development, manufacturing and end-of-life management processes.

Recovery of critical raw materials

Another focus of the project is the recovery of critical raw materials from discarded electronics. These materials are often lost during conventional treatment processes despite their strategic importance for European industry.

To address this issue, project partner Nordic Salt Cycle is applying a molten salt technology designed to recover materials such as tantalum and rare earth elements at lower temperatures than traditional smelting methods. The approach aims to improve material recovery while reducing processing requirements.

Supply security and resource resilience

The project also responds to growing concerns over access to critical minerals and electronic components. Demand for critical minerals required for the energy transition is expected to increase significantly by 2040. At the same time, export restrictions from key supplier countries have increased in recent years, creating additional pressure on global supply chains.

Recent disruptions, including the semiconductor shortage between 2020 and 2023, highlighted the vulnerability of many industries to supply interruptions. By recovering critical raw materials and extending the use of existing electronic components, the CIRCUIT project aims to contribute to greater resource resilience and support the objectives of the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act.

The consortium expects that improved recovery and reuse of materials and components from electronic waste could help reduce dependence on imports while creating new opportunities within the circular economy and recycling sectors.