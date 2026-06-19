Intelligent scrap sorting in real time

Increasing quality requirements and the pressure to decarbonize pose new challenges for the steel and recycling industries. The study "Combination of multimodal sensor data for improved use of scrap in steel production" by scientists from Austria, Italy, Germany and Sweden shows how scrap can be comprehensively characterized in real time for the first time with the help of combined sensor technology and artificial intelligence. The study was published in "Austrian Water and Waste Management".

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