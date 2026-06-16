A plan for the industry

The coming decade will be crucial to limit the global temperature rise and take the necessary steps towards net zero emissions, the European Commission explains. In the coming years, the economic course had to be set for this. New markets would emerge, new technologies would be developed and the energy system would change. Those who invest first and quickly will secure a good place in this new economy. To ensure that the EU does well, the Commission has presented an "Industrial Plan for the Green Deal".

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