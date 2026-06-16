AnyWaste launches digital duty of care platform

AnyWaste Global has launched AnyWaste.com, a digital duty of care platform developed for waste producers, carriers and recyclers in preparation for the United Kingdom's forthcoming Digital Waste Tracking Service.

The company was founded by Damian Lambkin, who has more than 25 years of experience in waste management, battery recycling, regulatory compliance, transfrontier shipments of waste, brokerage and environmental operations. During his career, he has held chief executive, director and non-executive positions across the recycling, battery and compliance sectors.

Focus on small and medium-sized businesses

According to the company, the platform addresses operational and compliance challenges that remain common across the waste and recycling sector. Many organisations continue to manage waste documentation through paper records, spreadsheets and manual administrative processes.

AnyWaste has designed the platform to provide an accessible digital alternative for businesses of different sizes. The system digitises waste transfer notes and hazardous waste consignment notes, creating searchable and timestamped records that support audit requirements and document management.

The company states that the platform aims to reduce administrative workloads, improve record keeping and help organisations prepare for future digital reporting requirements linked to the Digital Waste Tracking Service.

Preparing for regulatory change

The introduction of digital waste tracking is expected to increase the importance of accurate and accessible compliance records throughout the waste management supply chain. Producers, carriers and recyclers will need to demonstrate the movement and management of waste through digital systems.

AnyWaste reports that its platform was developed to help businesses improve operational oversight while reducing the risks associated with missing documentation, compliance gaps and inefficient manual processes.

Board strengthened with sector and policy experience

Former Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice has joined the board of AnyWaste. The company states that he will support its strategic development as the sector prepares for increased digitalisation and evolving compliance requirements.

AnyWaste says the platform has been developed specifically for the operational needs of the waste and recycling industry and is intended to support organisations as the United Kingdom moves towards a national digital waste tracking framework.