Pakistan expands food-grade PET recycling

Ismail Resin Pvt. Ltd., based in Karachi and part of Ismail Industries, has commissioned a new PET bottle-to-bottle recycling facility in Pakistan. The company installed a recoSTAR PET 215 recycling system at its production site in Port Qasim, Karachi. The plant entered operation in March 2026 and marks Ismail Resin's entry into PET bottle-to-bottle recycling.

The company has produced polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin for many years. The new facility expands its activities into the production of food-grade recycled PET (rPET) for packaging applications.

Production of food-grade rPET

The recycling system can process up to 3,000 kilograms of food-grade rPET per hour. At full capacity, annual production exceeds 24,000 tonnes. Ismail Resin plans to supply recycled PET for beverage and food packaging applications, including bottled water and carbonated soft drinks, in domestic and export markets.

The company selected recycling technology from Starlinger to support the production of food-contact-grade recycled PET. Commercial deliveries of food-grade rPET will begin after the completion of food-safety approvals and regulatory certification procedures.

Strengthening PET collection and recycling

The facility will process post-consumer PET bottles collected mainly in the metropolitan areas of Karachi and Hyderabad. Pakistan’s recycling sector relies heavily on a network of waste collectors, aggregators and recycling companies that support the recovery of recyclable materials.

According to the company, the PET bottle-to-bottle recycling project will expand collection activities and increase the recovery of used PET bottles. Ismail Resin expects the system to support the recovery of approximately 40,000 tonnes of PET bottle scrap per year.

Certifications and market requirements

Ismail Resin has obtained certification under the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) scheme, Halal certification, and certification to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards. Certification processes for ISO 45001, Sedex requirements and European Union compliance are ongoing.

The company intends to supply recycled PET that meets international food-safety and quality requirements for use in food-contact packaging.

Focus on circular economy objectives

The investment forms part of Ismail Resin’s broader strategy to expand circular economy activities and increase the use of recycled materials in packaging. The company identifies growing demand from international and domestic brand owners, export market requirements and increasing recycled-content targets as key factors supporting the development of the recycled PET market.

The project also reflects growing attention to plastic waste management and resource efficiency in Pakistan. While regulatory frameworks for recycled-content requirements continue to develop, demand for food-grade recycled PET is increasing as packaging manufacturers and consumer goods companies pursue sustainability targets.