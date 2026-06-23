Pilgangoora expands lithium ore sorting

The P1000 expansion at the Pilgangoora lithium operation in Western Australia marks a further step in the industrial application of lithium ore sorting. Building on the earlier P680 project, the expansion integrates sensor-based ore sorting into the site's core processing circuit and establishes the technology as a routine component of large-scale hard-rock lithium production.

As lithium operations increase production capacity and process more complex ore bodies, operators face growing pressure to maintain throughput, operational stability and resource efficiency. At Pilgangoora, ore sorting now forms part of the site's processing strategy rather than serving as a separate optimisation stage. The approach supports more consistent downstream performance and helps manage geological variability across the operation.

Several years of continuous operation have provided practical evidence of the role that lithium ore sorting can play in large-scale processing plants. The project demonstrates that, when integrated into plant design and scaled appropriately, sensor-based sorting can operate as a standard processing method within modern lithium flowsheets.

Increased capacity and industrial-scale operation

The P1000 expansion increased production capacity at Pilgangoora to one million tonnes per year and further embedded ore sorting within the processing circuit. The installation now processes more than 1,000 tonnes of material per hour, making it one of the largest lithium ore sorting operations currently in service.

The sorting circuit operates as a primary process step and supports stable plant performance across different ore domains. Continuous operation under high-throughput conditions has demonstrated that sensor-based sorting can function reliably within a large-scale hard-rock lithium environment.

The project also reflects wider developments in the lithium sector, where ore sorting is increasingly incorporated into plant design to support operational efficiency and process stability.

Managing geological variability

Geological variability remains a key challenge in hard-rock lithium processing because it affects feed quality, plant performance and recovery rates. At Pilgangoora, the sorting circuit removes barren and contaminant material before downstream processing, helping to deliver a more consistent feed to the wet plant.

Improved feed consistency supports stable plant operation and reduces the processing of non-valuable material. As a result, the operation can reduce unnecessary consumption of energy, water and reagents while maintaining production targets.

Greater flexibility in resource utilisation

The sorting installation has also increased flexibility in the treatment of contact ore and other material that may previously have been considered difficult to process. By improving material separation at an early stage, the operation can incorporate a wider range of ore types into the processing circuit.

This additional flexibility supports mine planning and resource utilisation. Material that may previously have required blending, stockpiling or selective treatment can now be processed with greater confidence, increasing the range of economically recoverable resources.

Data supports operational decision-making

The sorting circuit generates operational data that provides greater visibility into feed characteristics, rejection rates and consistency trends. This information supports production planning, blending strategies and process optimisation.

In addition, improved consistency in concentrate production can support customer requirements and provide greater predictability throughout the supply chain. As lithium markets remain volatile, operational transparency and product consistency continue to gain importance.

Long-term collaboration supports performance

The development of the sorting circuit has involved long-term cooperation between Pilgangoora's operator and the technology supplier. Ore characterisation studies and test work began in 2017 and supported the integration of sorting technology into the site's processing strategy.

Ongoing technical support, remote monitoring and operational optimisation have contributed to maintaining stable plant performance during the transition from commissioning to continuous operation. The support model has also reduced implementation risks and supported the integration of sorting technology into routine plant operations.