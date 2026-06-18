European PVC industry updates VinylPlus 2030

The European PVC industry has renewed its commitment to sustainability and industrial competitiveness with the launch of the revised VinylPlus 2030 Commitment. The announcement took place during the 14th VinylPlus Sustainability Forum, held in Genval, Belgium, on 10 and 11 June 2026.

The event brought together representatives from European institutions, the United Nations, non-governmental organisations, academia and industry. Discussions focused on how Europe can strengthen industrial competitiveness while advancing climate and circular economy objectives.

The forum took place against a backdrop of growing geopolitical and economic challenges. Rising energy and raw material costs, increasing global competition and the need for greater resilience are placing pressure on European industry. Participants examined how innovation, cooperation and policy measures can support both economic performance and sustainability goals.

The event also marked the 25th anniversary of VinylPlus, the sustainability programme of the European PVC industry.

Focus on Europe's industrial future

Economist Gert Peersman of Ghent University opened the conference with an assessment of the European economy. He highlighted Europe's strengths in research, innovation and scientific expertise while identifying market integration and access to capital as key factors influencing future industrial development.

Throughout the forum, participants discussed three areas considered important for Europe's future development: water resilience, affordable housing and sustainability.

Water resilience and infrastructure

Water management emerged as a central topic. Climate change, population growth and ageing infrastructure are increasing pressure on Europe's water systems and creating new challenges for industry and public services.

The forum highlighted the importance of modern water infrastructure to improve resilience and reduce resource losses. PVC piping systems were identified as one option for drinking water and wastewater networks due to their durability, corrosion resistance and long service life. Such systems can help reduce leakage rates and maintenance requirements while supporting efficient water management.

Participants also discussed the growing importance of wastewater treatment and resource recovery as part of a circular approach to water management.

Affordable housing remains a priority

The provision of affordable and energy-efficient housing remains a major challenge across Europe. Rising construction costs, an ageing building stock and increasing demand continue to place pressure on housing markets and public investment.

Discussions focused on the role of construction materials and building systems in improving housing availability and energy performance. PVC applications such as window profiles, flooring, cables, waterproofing membranes and piping systems were cited as components used in residential construction due to their durability, energy efficiency and recyclability.

Representatives of the European Commission outlined current initiatives aimed at supporting housing construction, innovation, digitalisation and access to raw and secondary materials across the construction value chain.

Revised VinylPlus 2030 Commitment

A key outcome of the forum was the presentation of the revised VinylPlus 2030 Commitment. The update follows a mid-term review completed during 2025 and early 2026, which assessed progress against existing targets and considered regulatory, technological and market developments.

The revised framework maintains a focus on circular economy principles, carbon reduction and sustainable product development. It also introduces additional flexibility to respond to changing market conditions.

One of the programme's central objectives remains the use of at least one million tonnes of recycled PVC in new products by 2030. The revised commitment also places greater emphasis on product sustainability, life-cycle performance and contributions to climate objectives.

Recycling progress

According to VinylPlus, PVC recycling volumes increased by 5.7 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year. The organisation attributed the increase to established collection and recycling systems and continued demand for recycled PVC material.

The programme also reported ongoing work on climate and sustainability projects supported by technical studies and external scientific assessments.

Competitiveness and sustainability

The discussions at the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2026 highlighted the growing connection between industrial competitiveness and sustainability objectives. Participants emphasised the importance of cooperation between industry, policymakers, research institutions and civil society in supporting Europe's industrial transition.

With the revised VinylPlus 2030 Commitment, the European PVC value chain aims to continue its focus on recycling, circular economy development, carbon reduction and sustainable product innovation while supporting European manufacturing and resource efficiency.